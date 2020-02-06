2/6/2020: AM Snow, Sleet & Ice…Round 2 Tonight-Friday

Expect a mess of a morning drive. Snow, sleet and pockets of freezing rain will make for very slick roads. This system will start to lift south to north by 10AM-Noon but here’s a look at the sleet/snow accumulations PLUS ice accretion. Your drive can change quickly from snow, to sleet to pockets of freezing rain…

Sleet: Tiny ice pellets-you can hear the ice pings.

Freezing Rain: Falls as rain but freezes on any surface at 32° or colder. Likely today for many cars, untreated sidewalks and side streets?

Aside from a quick rain shower in the afternoon, we’re “drier” with a brief break from all the elements but rain returns in this evening with some mix overnight? Can be icy tomorrow morning again before dropping temps brings in colder air and it changes to snow through the afternoon.

We’ll be drying by Friday night but look at this COLD air coming in fast! Bundle up this weekend and grab the sunglasses for the brighter days! Next week looks unsettled but milder with those upper 30s & 40s…