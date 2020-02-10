2/10/2020: Messy AM, Breezy Before Drier Afternoon/Evening…

Everyone is starting their morning with some snow-covered areas. Expect wet roads for many of your main roads but it side roads, parking lots and bridges can definitely be slick. As the morning goes on, we’ll find rain cutting in for Valley locations but colder air and upslope will keep the snow showers plentiful in hilltowns and mountains.

This is mainly a morning event as dry by Noon-1PM. The moderate snow will add up to more in higher terrain, especially the Adirondacks. The coating-1″ near Albany will become slushy & sloppy as some rain mixes in…

Today will be breezy with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. Gusts could reach 25-30 mph? By the late day & tonight those winds come out of the west and eventually diminish overnight

Rain will already be mixing in by 7-9AM and the rain will likely eat away at the snow showers through the end of the morning except for those 1500-2000FT up.

Drier is the call this afternoon but some evening showers can sneak as far north as Albany before everyone dries overnight. The problem is as we fall subfreezing-wet roads untreated overnight can ice up and slush in high spots can refreeze.

Clouds will keep us near 30 degrees overnight with colder air in the mountains. We’ll be watching a system to our south that could spray a rain/snow shower north tomorrow but it’s definitely drier than today…

Wednesday will bring sunshine before late night snow returns and Thursday could bring some rain, snow & mix? BITTER cold temperatures, coldest air of the season yet, is expected Friday-Saturday…