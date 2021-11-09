$1T infrastructure package to fund North Country airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — President Biden is set to sign into law a $1 trillion infrastructure package Congress passed in recent days.

In total, New York State will receive $89.9 billion from this package. According to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-NY, will fund projects for mass transit, passenger rail, highways, airports, water, electric vehicles, high-speed internet in the state.

“The bipartisan infrastructure is a record deal and a once-in-a-generation investment in New York infrastructure,” Senator Schumer said in a press release. “A building and jobs boon for construction projects from Westchester to Watertown, and everywhere in between is now brewing.”

In the North Country, millions of dollars in funding will be directed towards local airports. This includes the Watertown International Airport. A breakdown of all local airports to receive funding is listed below:

Malone-Dufort: $550,000

Massena International-Richards Field: 1,480,000

Ogdensburg International: $5,101,240

Plattsburgh International: 7,634,940

Potsdam Municipal/ Damon Field: $1,480,000

Watertown International: $5,084,660

In total, airports in New York will receive $937,030,865 from the newest infrastructure package. Nationally it will designate $25 billion to airport projects.