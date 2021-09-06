1st Street in Troy closed due to water main break

News
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City officials have issued a traffic advisory for 1st Street in South Troy due to a water main break.

1st Street between Van Buren Street and Main Street is closed to all traffic. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic detours, and to reduce speeds near the work zone. Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.

DPU crews were notified of the break and are on scene.

A boil water advisory has not been issued at this time. Affected customers may experience fluctuations in water pressure, discolored water, or temporary loss of water service. After water service is restored, customers who experience discolored water should run their cold water faucet for five to 10 minutes until water runs clear. 

Department of Public Utilities staff thanks the public for their cooperation and patience while work is underway. For additional info or questions, please contact the DPU 24-hour number at (518) 237-0241.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire