1st Street in Troy closed due to water main break

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City officials have issued a traffic advisory for 1st Street in South Troy due to a water main break.

1st Street between Van Buren Street and Main Street is closed to all traffic. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic detours, and to reduce speeds near the work zone. Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.

DPU crews were notified of the break and are on scene.

A boil water advisory has not been issued at this time. Affected customers may experience fluctuations in water pressure, discolored water, or temporary loss of water service. After water service is restored, customers who experience discolored water should run their cold water faucet for five to 10 minutes until water runs clear.

Department of Public Utilities staff thanks the public for their cooperation and patience while work is underway. For additional info or questions, please contact the DPU 24-hour number at (518) 237-0241.