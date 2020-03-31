Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

1st COVID-19 death reported in Livingston County was man in his 20s

News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — Livingston County Department of Health officials reported the area’s first COVID-19 death Tuesday morning.

Officials say the person who died was a man in his 20s.

“We know this virus is deadly and now that reality has hit home in a terrible, tragic way. We are sending our deepest condolences to this man’s family and friends,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County Public Health Director. “To our residents, stay home and stay safe. We must work together to protect the health and safety of all community members.”

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Additionally, Livingston County officials announce three new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, bringing the area’s total up to 18 confirmed cases.

Statement:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak