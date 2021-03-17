$1M in grants for local organizations available from Dunkin’ foundation

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is funding another $1 million in emergency hunger relief grants. The Foundation will process grant applications on a rolling basis beginning March 16, and donations will be made immediately upon approval.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation began its first round of emergency hunger grants in mid-March 2020 to help support those on the frontlines of hunger relief and a second round that August.

“In March 2020, when the Foundation announced its first emergency relief grants, we didn’t know how wide the impact of the pandemic would be or how long the crisis would last. We did know the need was growing exponentially, so we acted fast to get funds in the hands of those who could make a difference,” said Kari McHugh, Executive Director of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. “One year later, we know the vast need is ongoing. Communities need continued support, just as much now as they did at the beginning of the crisis.”

