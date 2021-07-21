$19M affordable housing development project in Glens Falls completed

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Broad Street Commons, a $19 million affordable and supportive housing development project in Glens Falls, has been completed. The housing development has nearly 75 apartments with support services including a daycare.

The announcement was made by the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas. The development is part of the state’s $20 billion, five-year affordable housing plan.

“This $19 million investment is an exciting addition to the Broad Street corridor that will provide greater opportunities for families to live affordably in Glens Falls in modern homes with access to the retail, services, schools, and amenities that make the city a great place to live,” said Commissioner Visnauskas.

“We are excited for the ribbon cutting of Regan Development’s Broad Street Commons today. This project is providing much-needed ‘work force’ housing in our city. Being affordable, this project reaches people who otherwise would be priced out of the market. Thank you, Regan Development, for bringing this project to our city,” said Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall.

The apartments will be available to households earning at or below 80% of the area median income.

Eleven of the apartments are reserved for individuals with disabilities who will have access to on-site supportive services provided by AIM Services, Inc. The services include individual case management, financial management, recreation, and employment coordination.

“We are thankful for the efforts of our New York State partners and local partners to make this great project become a reality. Adding to our affordable housing availability has long been a priority for the Warren County Board of Supervisors, and this project will help fill a need in the City of Glens Falls and as a result, help all of our community partners in Warren County,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel E. Seeber.

The state said the apartments are located in a mixed-use neighborhood near schools, a supermarket, and restaurants. It will have an on-site laundry room, on-site parking, and a children’s playground. It will also have a community room for meetings and social activities.