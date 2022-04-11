Warren County, N.Y (News10)-The now adult survivor of a kidnapping and sexual assault in 1995 is sharing her story for the first time.

She spoke with News10’s Anya Tucker as part of her efforts to keep a serial predator in prison and away from future possible victims. News10 is using only her first name to protect her identity.

The attack happened on August 11th, 1995 when Laura was just 12 years old while she was vacationing with her family in Brant Lake located in the Adirondacks in Warren County, New York.

A man she would come to know as Patrick May, a previously convicted rapist, abducted her while out on a bike ride. May repeatedly sexually assaulted Laura over a 16 hour period and then strangled her, leaving her in the woods. Laura woke up hours later. Naked and injured she was able to make her way to a nearby home for help.

May was sentenced to 75-150 years in prison. But two years ago, he began eligible for parole, which was denied. He is scheduled for another meeting in front of the parole board this June.

Laura, her mother and father and former investigators who worked on the case are all asking the public to join them in a letter writing campaign, asking the parole board to keep Patrick May behind bars.

The full story will be posted after it airs on WTEN at 6pm

Here is the information for anyone wishing to write a letter.

Address letters to: Cayuga Correctional Facility Attn: SORC (Parole Board)2202 State Route 38AP.O. Box 1150Moravia, NY 13118-1150