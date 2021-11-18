191 new COVID cases in Albany County, most since January 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, November 17, 74.2% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67.3% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 84.5%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 32,984 to date, with 191 new positive cases identified since Wednesday, November 17. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 109.8. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate is down to 4.3% and the Capital Region’s average rate is now down to 5.7%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 34 had close contacts to positive cases, 152 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, two reported traveling out of state, and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings. There are now 637 active cases in the county, up from 599 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine jumped to 1,169 from 1,064. So far 102,819 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 32,347 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 150 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were four new hospitalizations since Wednesday, November 17, and there are now a total of 27 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net decrease of four. Five of those hospital patients are in ICU’s, down one from Wednesday, November 17. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 436 since the outbreak began.

“Today we’re reporting 191 new COVID infections identified in Albany County in just the last 24 hours, the highest single-day increase since January 28. While we don’t know if this is a sign of an even worse trend, it should be a wakeup call as we head into the holiday season when many families and friends are coming together to celebrate. This virus is spreading at an alarming rate and we know that more infections often lead to more hospitalizations and deaths further down the road,” said County Executive McCoy.

“What’s more troubling is that we were in a far better position at this time last year. Over the last month, we’ve reported 19 COVID-related deaths and 136 new hospitalizations. Last year during the same time period, there were 11 deaths and 99 hospitalizations. We need everyone to do their part by getting vaccinated, getting the booster shot, wearing masks indoors, staying home if you’re feeling sick, and if you’re celebrating Thanksgiving with family and friends next week, consider getting tested beforehand,” he continued.

Upcoming School-Based Vaccination Clinics

(please note that all vaccinations are by appointment only. Scheduling for pediatric shots for the 5-11 population will be handled by individual schools directly with parents of students from those specific schools. Pfizer 12+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots, as well as Moderna 18+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots will be available by appointment as well):

Thursday, November 18, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sand Creek Middle School, South Colonie Central School District

Register at the Albany County website.

Monday, November 22, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Guilderland Elementary School, 2225 Western Ave, Guilderland

Tuesday, November 23, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Albany City School (location TBD)

Parents and guardians can make appointments at state mass vaccination sites. Additionally, parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, health centers, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation. More information on the booster dose can be found at the New York State website.

Those 12 to 15 years old who would like a COVID vaccine shot must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. A follow up second dose clinic will be scheduled at the time of the first dose appointment. Free transportation is available for anyone at least 60 years old (and a caregiver), by calling the County Department for Aging in advance at (518) 447-7198.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

For those who would like additional information on vaccinations and vaccination clinics organized by Albany County, go to the County’s website. Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. Walk-ins are welcome at state-run facilities. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.