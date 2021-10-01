19-year-old charged in 2019 Christmas Day crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Veeshram Ramdeo, 19, Schenectady, has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and manslaughter stemming from the death of 24-year-old Lehraj Premnauth, according to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office.

On December 25, 2019, a car crash seriously injured then 17-year-old driver Ramdeo and two other passengers. The fourth passenger, Lahraj Premnauth, Schenectady, was killed in the early morning crash.

Ramdeo is accused of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol on Christmas Day in 2019 when he crashed at a high rate of speed into a telephone pole on Central Avenue in Colonie. He has also been charged with two counts of assault.

In March 2020, police closed a portion of Central Avenue in order to further investigate the Christmas Day crash. At the time they said Ramdeo was still recovering from his injuries.

Ramdeo has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released under the supervision of the Department of Probation. His next court appearance will be on November 1.