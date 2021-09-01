19-year-old arrested after breaking into home, stealing property, and pointing gun at homeowner

KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, August 29, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cory M. Lamarque, 19, of Hudson Falls after Lamarque allegedly entered a home while the owners were asleep and stole property.
During the Burglary, Lamarque was confronted by one of the owners and Lamarque pointed a long gun at the resident before fleeing.
While the Sheriff’s Office was investigating the incident Lamarque was located a short distance from the residence by the New York State Police and was arrested.
Charges:
- Burglary in the Second Degree
- Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree
- Menacing in the Second Degree
Lamarque was held and arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment and was released.
