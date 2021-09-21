19 schools in New York recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021

The US Department of Education building building is seen in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2019. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona Tuesday recognized 325 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021, including 19 schools in New York. The recognition is reportedly based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The New York schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

Ballston Spa – Malta Avenue Elementary School, Ballston Spa Central School District.

Bayside – Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, New York City Geographic District #26.

Briarcliff Manor – Briarcliff High School, Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District.

Bronx – Icahn Charter School 3, Icahn Charter School 3.

Brooklyn – PS 249 Caton (The), New York City Geographic District #17.

Brooklyn – The School for Future Leaders, New York City Geographic District #20.

Castleton-on-Hudson – Green Meadow Elementary School, East Greenbush Central School District.

Commack – Commack High School, Commack Union Free School District.

Fayetteville – Fayetteville Elementary School, Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District.

Fonda – Fonda-Fultonville K-4 School, Fonda-Fultonville Central School District.

Glen Head – North Shore Senior High School, North Shore Central School District.

Jericho – Jericho Senior High School, Jericho Union Free School District.

Lawrence – Rambam Mesivta High School, Lawrence Union Free School District.

Merrick – Sanford H Calhoun High School, Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District.

Mount Sinai – Robert M. Grable Jr. Mount Sinai High School, Mount Sinai Union Free School District.

PS 234 Independence School, New York City Geographic District # 2.

PS 290 Manhattan New School, New York City Geographic District # 2.

PS 41 Greenwich Village, New York City Geographic District # 2.

Pleasantville – Pleasantville High School, Pleasantville Union Free School District.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary Cardona. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”