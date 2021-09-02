19 more confirmed COVID cases in Washington County

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Students at Niskayuna High School walked through the doors Thursday with their books, sports equipment, and masks. The return to full in-person learning comes with excitement, and an understanding that COVID-19 regulations have to be followed.

"I think we're all looking forward to a more wholesome learning experience this year," said Vera Amirbekian, a junior at Niskayuna.