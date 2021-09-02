19 more confirmed COVID cases in Washington County

Posted: / Updated:
COUNTY-WASHINGTON_634x356

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, September 2, Washington County released their daily COVID update.

COVID Statistics:

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  267 (- 13)
  • COVID Active Cases: 90 (+ 3)
  • COVID Confirmed Cases: 3,162 (+ 19)
  • COVID Recovered: 3,031 (+ 16)
  • COVID Current Hospitalizations: 2 (- 2)
  • COVID Related Deaths: 41 (No Change)

Since Wednesday, September 1 report, 19 new COVID cases were added/processed, there were 16 new recoveries of active cases, two current cases are hospitalized.  Seven of the 19 new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases) and the remaining 12 cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the Thursday, September 2 new cases added, 11 have been fully vaccinated (six received the Pfizer series, three received the Moderna series and two received the J&J single dose).

