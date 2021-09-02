19 more confirmed COVID cases in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, September 2, Washington County released their daily COVID update.
COVID Statistics:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 267 (- 13)
- COVID Active Cases: 90 (+ 3)
- COVID Confirmed Cases: 3,162 (+ 19)
- COVID Recovered: 3,031 (+ 16)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 2 (- 2)
- COVID Related Deaths: 41 (No Change)
Since Wednesday, September 1 report, 19 new COVID cases were added/processed, there were 16 new recoveries of active cases, two current cases are hospitalized. Seven of the 19 new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases) and the remaining 12 cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the Thursday, September 2 new cases added, 11 have been fully vaccinated (six received the Pfizer series, three received the Moderna series and two received the J&J single dose).
More from NEWS10
- North Country fire departments receive over $375,000 from FEMA
- Mills School District implements cameras on school buses
- Hussain pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide
- Hunting hours and dress code among changes by DEC for deer and bear hunting
- Police in New York issue over 60,000 traffic tickets in 1 week