$19 Million Awarded to New York for Education

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – Education Agencies across the country were awarded new grant funding, as part of an effort to help students continue to learn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced more than $180 million, will be going to 11 states. The amount of money awarded to individual states ranges from $6 million to $20 million. The funding came from the “Rethink K-12 Education Models Grant”.

With the over $19 million awarded to New York’s Education Department, the state plans to provide over 190,000 teachers and educational leaders with a combined 450,000 hours of professional support. This support will help educators find the best practices for remote and hybrid learning.

Other states awarded grants include: Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas. The states receiving the most in grants are Louisiana and Tennessee, with over $16 million and $20 million respectively.

In a prepared statement Secretary DeVos said the following: