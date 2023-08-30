FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The biggest event for the Fonda-Fultonville area making its yearly debut before school starts. Over 60,000-70,000 people check out the Fonda Fair’s rural community and that number only expected to grow.

As each fair is about to end, the next fair is being planned by Fair President, Richard Kennedy, and his team of volunteers. Almost sixty employees work the grounds to make sure everything goes smoothly.

“Of course COVID year we had to close. We were wondering how we were going to bounce back and the year after COVID was a record year. Last year we had another record year. We’re hoping that trend continues. Even during the fair we make some adjustments and changes. The experience for the fair-goer continues to improve each time,” described Kennedy.

Between food, rides and games there’s a lot for everyone to do. But the Fonda Fair also showcases the best agriculture and livestock in the county. Junior Miss Fonda Fair, Samantha Macintosh, was getting ready to show off her animals. “I grew up on a farm so I’ve always loved animals and I love showing animals. These are my sheep behind me. I show the sheep, I have pigs here, chickens and rabbits.”

There is more to the title than a sash and crown. The role of Junior Miss Fonda Fair makes Macintosh an active volunteer in her community. “The rest of they year we get to do fun activities. We are going to do stuff for an animal shelter.”

Even though the fair has only just begun, attendees are already looking to next year. “This is the first year were doing it all as a family and were going to make it a tradition from here on out,” said Serria Thomas.