18-year-old killed in crash in Fulton County, driver ticketed

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the young woman killed in a crash at the intersection of State Route 67 and County Highway 116. The crash happened on September 17. Police say Haley Case, 18, was killed.

Deputies say Daniel Markopoulos, 63, of Amsterdam was driving a County of Montgomery dump truck and failed to yield the right of way and hit the car driven by Case. Police have said neither Case nor Markopoulos were using their cell phones at the time of the crash. A toxicology report also came back negative for Markopoulos.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said after reviewing the accident report and speaking with Fulton County District Attorney Chad Brown, they decided to give Markopoulos a ticket for failure to yield to another vehicle in an intersection. The ticket was issued Wednesday and is returnable to Johnstown Town Court in December.