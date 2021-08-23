18-year-old hospitalized after shooing in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police said they are investigating a shooting that happened early morning Monday, August 23 on First Street.

On Monday, August 23, at around 12:55 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of First Street between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue for reports of a shooting. When arrived, officers located an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and transported to Albany
Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact
the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

