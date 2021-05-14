18-year-old facing sex offense charges

Alex Ryle is accused of having sex with two people under the age of 17.

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Alex Ryle, 18, of Ballston Spa on two sex offenses. Ryle is accused of having sex with two people under the age of 17.

Deputies say that Ryle had sex with a person under the age of 15 while he was 18. They say he had sex with another person who was 16 at the time. It happened between February and April 2021.

Charges:

  • Rape in the Second Degree (Felony)
  • Sexual Misconduct (Misdemeanor)

Ryle has been arraigned and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $500 cash, $5,000 insured bond, or $40,000 partially secure bond. He is expected back in court at a later date.

