18-year-old arrested for handgun possession after fight call in Albany

Mark Anthony Perez, 18, of Albany, was arrested after he was found in possession of a loaded .38 caliber revolver. (Albany PD)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Albany Police, an 18-year-old man has been charged with handgun possession in Albany. Police arrested him after a fight call on Lark Street.

On Tuesday, November 2, at around 9:55 p.m., police responded to the area of Lark and Second Streets for reports of a large fight. When officers arrived they dispersed a large group and learned that occupants of a vehicle that had just left the scene, were in possession of a handgun.

Moments later, a patrol officer stopped the suspected vehicle in the area of Clinton Avenue and Lark Street as part of their investigation. During the stop, Mark Anthony Perez, 18, of Albany, was allegedly found to be in possession a loaded .38 caliber revolver. He was also driving the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

Charges:

Aggravated Unlicensed 3rd

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Perez was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court.