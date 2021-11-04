18-year-old arrested for handgun possession after fight call in Albany

News
Posted: / Updated:
Mark Anthony Perez

Mark Anthony Perez, 18, of Albany, was arrested after he was found in possession of a loaded .38 caliber revolver. (Albany PD)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Albany Police, an 18-year-old man has been charged with handgun possession in Albany. Police arrested him after a fight call on Lark Street.

On Tuesday, November 2, at around 9:55 p.m., police responded to the area of Lark and Second Streets for reports of a large fight. When officers arrived they dispersed a large group and learned that occupants of a vehicle that had just left the scene, were in possession of a handgun.

Moments later, a patrol officer stopped the suspected vehicle in the area of Clinton Avenue and Lark Street as part of their investigation. During the stop, Mark Anthony Perez, 18, of Albany, was allegedly found to be in possession a loaded .38 caliber revolver. He was also driving the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

Charges:

  • Aggravated Unlicensed 3rd
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Perez was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19