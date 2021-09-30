18-year-old arrested after tossing gun out second-story window during search warrant in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An 18-year-old who was on parole was arrested for possessing two loaded

handguns and drugs during a search warrant.

On Wednesday, September 29, at around 9:50 a.m., detectives in Albany executed a search warrant at 775 Myrtle Avenue as part of an ongoing investigation.

When detectives arrived, Antonio Hay, 18, of Albany, was seen tossing a loaded .40 caliber handgun out of a second-floor window. Detectives also recovered a loaded 9mm handgun inside the apartment and a quantity of Fentanyl.

Charges:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd.

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd.

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd

Two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd.

He was also arrested on the strength of an arrest warrant issued by the New York State Parole.

Hay was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.