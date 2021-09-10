18 dogs and cats displaced by Hurricane Ida: Soon available for adoption at Ulster County SPCA

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 18 dogs and cats recently made their way from Louisiana to the Ulster County SPCA. It was a long trip for the animals, but they will soon be ready to head to their forever homes!

Ulster County SPCA is part of the Best Friends Animal Society, a national organization that helps shelters across the country. Before Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana, shelters from various states stepped in and offered to take several animals into their shelters before the storm hit. In a short few days, all these animals will be available for adoption!

“There are many, many shelters that assisted in these efforts. Obviously, there were a lot of animals in Louisiana, there’s a lot of shelters that were facing direct impact from the hurricane. We really try to make sure we could take as many as we can even though we’re pretty full as it is ourselves,” says Gina Carbonari, Executive Director of Ulster County SPCA.

Ulster County SPCA is always looking for fosters and adopters to help lighten the load at the shelter. You can visit their website for more information about donating or adoption.