Results of News10’s survey on school closures and delays

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Three out of four parents or caregivers prefer for their child(ren)’s school to close when there’s inclement weather, according to News10’s recent survey on school delays and closures.

The survey was taken by 159 Capital Region parents/caregivers. The goal of the survey was to find out how school delays/closures affect local families.

Most people who took the survey reported having between 1-2 school-aged children. A combined 79.1 percent said they have a child(ren) in pre- or elementary school, 30.4 in middle school and 27.2 in high school. Those who reported having children in multiple grades is 3.8 percent.

The majority of people who took the survey say they and their families are mildly impacted by a school delay/closure. The percentage of those who said they are only impacted ‘a little’ is 41.8. Those ‘moderately’ impacted is 29.1 percent as well as those who said they are most affected, 29.1 percent.

“Both my husband and I are working professionals and my nearest childcare lives 3+ hours away. My husband has a job where he has to show up. There is no calling out or taking a day off. So all delays and closures affect my work schedule more. The most recent snow our school was delayed and then made the decision after 7 a.m. to close. This gave us under an hour to figure out how to wrangle a day off and horrible work schedules. It’s horrible!” Respondent in Lansingburgh School District

Most said they would ideally like 1-2 hours notice when there is a school delay or cancellation. Respondents also said how much time they need varies or depends on the situation. “When going from an hour late to closed I need time to be sure the sitter has room to take my child and that I can, at that point, safely get them to childcare,” said a respondent from the Cobleskill-Richmondville School District.

Slightly more than 77 percent of respondents said they were employed full-time; part-time 11.4 percent; prefer not to say 7.6 percent; seeking opportunities 2.5 percent; retired 1.3 percent.

Most said they feel neither their own employer nor their partner’s employer is receptive to arriving late or calling out of work due to a school closure/delay. On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the most receptive, 29.1 percent gave their and their partners employer a 5. Those who said their employer or their partners are most receptive was 14.6 percent.

“The more notice the better to find sitters and arrange for transportation because if the roads are bad to close school I don’t really want to drive my kids to a sitter but can’t call out of work every time either.” Respondent in Scotia-Glenville School District

How students get to school on a given day is virtually the same on regular school days as it is on days when there is a delay. The most popular mode of transportation for students is a school bus followed by the second most popular, getting a ride. Walking and other means of transportation were the least popular.

Closures vs. delays

Affect of school delay/closure

Time needed to prepare for a school delay/closure

Who takes care of child(ren) when school is cancelled

Transportation: regular school day vs. snow delay day

Receptiveness of employers

Parent status

Income of respondents

Schools and school districts represented in survey