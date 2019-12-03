177-year-old local paper reopens under new leadership

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last month, the Greenwich Journal & Salem Press shutdown after the sudden death of one of its owners.

Now, the 177-year-old newspaper is back.

On Friday, Darren Johnson, a local resident and publisher of college newspapers, purchased the paper from the previous owner, Meghan Phalen.

Phalen’s only wish was to see the newspaper’s legacy live on.

Johnson’s daughter will help write for the paper and he plans to hire freelancers. Interested candidates are asked to reach out to him directly.

He plans to have the first issue of the newspaper out by the beginning of the new year. Johnson says he wants to see the newspaper live to celebrate its 200th birthday.