175th Dutchess County Fair starts Tuesday

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 175th Dutchess County Fair kicks off on Tuesday and runs through Sunday. Organizers say they’re “very happy to be back to welcoming guests to the grounds” for the 2021 fair, but that making adjustments in the interest of COVID safety “continues to be challenging.”

Fairgoer favorites including the midway, fun fair food, animals, and free entertainment will all be part of the 2021 fair. Parking is free, and tickets are available online. Admission is $12 until Tuesday, when the price will bump up to $15. All-day wristbands are available for $30, and children under 12 get in for free.

Tickets will be sold in-person at the fair, but organizers encourage buying tickets online. “Take advantage of buying and printing the ticket at home or on your phone to avoid the lines,” said Andy Imperati, the president and CEO of the Dutchess County Fairgrounds. “If you pull into the parking lot and see the long lines, you can purchase the ticket on your phone and bypass the lines.”

Mask guidance from Dutchess County says people who have been vaccinated against COVID are not required to wear masks. Even so, they are recommended indoors for everyone, because the county qualifies as a “substantial” or “high transmission” area.

At the fair grounds on U.S. Route 9 in Rhinebeck, fairgoers should expect rides like the Giant Spider Gondola Wheel, the F5 Swinging Pendulum ride, and the Sky Hawk, which towers almost 100 feet in the air.

The 2020 fair was canceled in June of that year. “We explored all options,” Imperati said at the time. “This was a very emotional and difficult decision to make. We know that the impact of the fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration.”