ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Events will be held this weekend in Seneca Falls, celebrating the 175th anniversary of the Seneca Falls Convention, the birthplace of the women’s rights movement

“Right here in Seneca Falls in 1848, a group of women and men got together and held the first convention for women’s rights in American history.”

This month marks the 175th Anniversary of that historic convention organized by a small group of activists which included Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott.

Shannon Walsh, of the Women’s Rights National Historic Park, explained some of the rights they were calling for in the Declaration of Sentiments.

“A lot of them aren’t really things that we would think about today— things like women didn’t have a right to divorce her husbands,” said Walsh. “Divorce is only legal for men to bring against their wives. They did not have a right to their own property. If they were married, their husband owned everything that they “owned.” They didn’t even have the right to their wages that they earned if they had a job.”

She said women were paid significantly less than men, and weren’t given the opportunity to go to certain colleges.

“There are certainly things we take for granted today beyond just the right to vote that women were fighting for at this time. In fact, the right to vote was one of the last things that they brought up as an issue because some of them felt that it was even a step too far because there were so many other things they needed to ask for first.”

It wasn’t until 72 years later that the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote, was passed.

“Women like Lucretia Mott, who is this fiery Quaker minister, I think she would be very very proud of how far we have come and that women are able to speak up. We are able to have this conversation, and our society is continuing to make strides towards equal rights for all.”

Governor Kathy Hochul will be speaking Seneca Falls in honor of the anniversary of the convention.