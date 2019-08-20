174th Duchess County fair starts today

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)— It’s a beautiful day to go to the fair. The Duchess County fair is one of the largest county fairs in the state and draws over a half million people.

The fairgrounds are located in Rhinebeck, New York off of Route 9.

The gates open at 10 AM and the fair runs till Sunday. This years big draw at the grandstand is Daughtry on Friday night. Tickets go on sale one hour before the show at the grandstand ticket office. Other acts this year Dylan Scott plays Wednesday, Locash is on Thursday and tonight Lanco takes the stage.