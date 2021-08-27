17-year-old shot on Van Vranken Ave in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 25, in the area of Van Vranken Ave.

On Wednesday, August 25, at around 1:58 p.m., officers responded to the area of Carrie St. for a report of a shooting. When arrived, officers located a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The male was treated on scene by paramedics and transported to Ellis Hospital with non-life threating injuries. The shooting occurred in the area of Van Vranken Ave and the victim is being uncooperative.

There is currently no suspect in custody and detectives are actively investigating the incident. Those with information are asked to contact our Tips Line at 518-788-6566.

