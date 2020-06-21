17-year-old in critical condition, eight others shot at Syracuse party

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that happened at a large party on the city’s Westside involving nine victims, including a 17-year-old who was left in critical condition.

Officers recollect the shooting as the most victims in a single shooting in the city’s history.

The party in a parking lot behind WCNY Studios near the intersection of Wyoming Street and Marcellus was attended by hundreds according to Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner.

All nine victims were sent to the hospital with various injuries although the most seriously hurt was also the youngest: a 17-year-old male.

Just got to West Street, the other side of the crime scene, where this party took place. Police say with “a few hundred people.” You can see the tents still set up and trash all over the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/j9SWGuTOsZ — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) June 21, 2020

Man, age 17 (critical, shot in the head)

Woman, age 18 (shot in the leg)

Woman, age 19 (shot in the leg)

Woman, age 20 (shot in the leg)

Man, age 22 (shot in the leg)

Man, age 23 (shot in the groin and leg)

Man, age 29 (shot in the neck)

Woman, age 37 (shot in the shoulder)

Woman, age 53 (shot in the back)

Syracuse Police report, when officers arrived, that people were running away and yelling.

Buckner said the incident was first called in as a stolen car complaint, and when officers arrived people said there was a person shooting. Buckner said his officers did not hear gunfire while they were at the scene.

Initially, neighbors were asked to stay inside of their homes as police secured the area. As of Sunday morning, at least a block surrounding the scene was still closed off to traffic, and well over a dozen evidence markers were on the ground.

Nearby, at the corner of Fayette Street and Bank Alley, police said a patrol car was involved in a crash with another vehicle that was attempting to transport one of the shooting victims to the hospital.

This scene — a separate scene — by Fayette and Bank Ally, @SyracusePolice say it appears a victim taking themselves or being driven to the hospital collided with a police car @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/P3XrqTNB3R — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) June 21, 2020

Police are looking for any surveillance footage or cell phone video from the scene that could help aid in their investigation.

Those with information or images are asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222 or reach out via the SPD Tips App.

Below, the Syracuse Police Chief and Mayor Ben Walsh address reporters: