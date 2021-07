ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are investigating a fatal ATV crash in the town of Jay in Essex County

On Friday, July 23, at 7:44 p.m., State Police received a report of an ATV crash on Nugent Lane in the town of Jay.

Alasdair H. Chambers, 17, of Massachusetts, was ejected from his dirt bike and died of the injuries he sustained from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.