Police: 17-year-old arrested in Amsterdam after burglary and stolen car

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, September 27, a 17-year-old was arrested after an investigation into a burglary complaint at a business in Amsterdam.

During the incident, the 17-year-old reportedly broke into the building, stole property, then left in a stolen car. The stolen property and vehicle were all recovered.

Charges:

Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony)

Grand Larceny 4th Degree (Felony)

The 17-year-old male was processed and arraigned in Montgomery County Youth Part Court on the above charges.

The suspect was then released to the custody of his guardian and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Gloversville Police Department, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and District Attorney Lorraine Diamond.