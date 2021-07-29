17-year-old arrested for shots fired incident on Benson Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 17-year-old Albany resident has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident of shots fired that occurred Monday, July 26 on Benson Street.

On, Wednesday, July 28, Albany County deputies stopped an individual in the area of Benson and Ontario Streets who was being actively investigated by Albany detectives in reference to the ongoing shots fired investigation. During the stop, Deputies took the individual into custody and found a loaded handgun on the scene.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Reckless Endangerment 1st

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Albany County Family Court.

So far this year, Albany police officers have recovered 59 crime guns from our community and this arrest marks the 45th person charged with weapons possession.