17-year-old arrested for gun charges in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s office arrested a 17-year-old for possessing a gun and allegedly firing it on the Albany streets.

On Wednesday, July 28, Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they were flagged down and notified by a local resident of a male in the area with a black firearm. Sheriff’s Deputies located the 17-year-old male, in the area on his bicycle. As Deputies approached the male, he attempted to hide the gun into a bush which was later found by the Sheriff’s Canine Unit that was on the scene.

After an investigation it was revealed that the 17-year-old male was in possession of a loaded Glock-26, 9mm black handgun with ten rounds of ammunition loaded inside of it. The male was arrested and charged.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Felony)

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree (Felony)

The male was arraigned by a designated Youth Part Judge on the above charges and was remanded without bail to the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility. He is due to appear in Albany County Family Court.