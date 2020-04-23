Latest News

17 dead, 21 recovering from coronavirus at Berkshire Co. nursing home

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (NEWS10) — A nursing home in Berkshire County said it now has 17 deaths related to the coronavirus.

The Williamstown Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center said, in addition to the new deaths, it has 21 people who are recovering from the virus and 34 more who tested positive.

An additional 45 people inside the nursing home also tested negative for the coronavirus.

