16th annual empty bowls at the Troy Waterfront farmers market

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Waterfront Farmers Market will host the Empty Bowls event on the first three Saturdays of October- 2, 9, and 16, to benefit food programs throughout Troy.
The Collar City Clay Guild is busy hand-throwing and hand-building bowls with local potters and the Troy community to continue to provide the much-needed support to our local food programs.
This year the event has been adjusted due to health and safety concerns in the wake of the COVID pandemic.
Here is a list of changes:
- All bowls will be a flat fee of $20.00.
- No soup will be served
- To support our local restaurants a coupon for a free bowl of soup will be given with each bowl
- Coupons can be presented at a participating restaurant, when you place a food order
For more information about the event visit us on Facebook ‘Empty Bowls Troy, NY’ or contact Beth Joslin at ebp.bowls@gmail.com
