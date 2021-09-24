16th annual empty bowls at the Troy Waterfront farmers market

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Waterfront Farmers Market will host the Empty Bowls event on the first three Saturdays of October- 2, 9, and 16, to benefit food programs throughout Troy.

The Collar City Clay Guild is busy hand-throwing and hand-building bowls with local potters and the Troy community to continue to provide the much-needed support to our local food programs.

This year the event has been adjusted due to health and safety concerns in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

Here is a list of changes:

  • All bowls will be a flat fee of $20.00.
  • No soup will be served
  • To support our local restaurants a coupon for a free bowl of soup will be given with each bowl
  • Coupons can be presented at a participating restaurant, when you place a food order

For more information about the event visit us on Facebook ‘Empty Bowls Troy, NY’ or contact Beth Joslin at ebp.bowls@gmail.com

