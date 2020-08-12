16-year-old charged after car chase ends in Albany crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 16-year-old has been charged with a felony after a vehicle pursuit went from New Lebanon to the city of Albany before ending in a crash.

State police allege the teenager was operating a vehicle which had been stolen in the town of Canaan. Troopers became involved in a chase shortly after 4:30pm which started in New Lebanon, proceeded down State Route 20 and interstate 90, before ending in Albany.

Neither the juvenile driver or their teenage passenger were injured in the crash.

the juvenile has been charged with fourth degree possession of stolen property and was arraigned by a judge from Albany City Court before being released to the supervision of probation.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga