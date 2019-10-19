16-year-old arrested on rape and sex abuse charges

BREWSTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 16-year-old was arrested Friday on charges of Rape 1st Degree, a class B felony, and Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, a class D felony.

State Police say during their investigation, it was found that the crime was recorded and posted to social media.

The 16-year-old was arraigned in Putnam County Family Court and remanded to a juvenile detention facility on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

Police say the public should be aware that the dissemination/sharing/viewing of this disturbing video is a crime, and subject to arrest.

