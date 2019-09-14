16-year-old Albany resident arrested for possession of a loaded handgun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police arrested a 16-year-old resident on Thursday for possessing a loaded handgun on Livingston Ave.

Police say around noon they approached a group near the intersection of North Pearl St. and Livingston Ave. as part of an investigation. As officers approached, the individuals began to run away from officers.

Police say after a short foot pursuit a 16-year-old male was taken into custody nearby and found to be in possession of a loaded .45 caliber handgun which he was keeping in his pants pocket.

Police also discovered an additional handgun, a .38 caliber, on the ground near the scene of the arrest at the intersection of North Pearl St. and Livingston Ave.

The 16-year-old suspect was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (C Felony) and released following his arraignment in the Albany County Family Courts.

