15th Street in Troy to close on Tuesday for gas line work

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials with National Grid said Monday that on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 15th Street will close for several hours. Crews will be working on a gas main replacement.

15th Street will be closed from between Hoosick Ave. and Sausse Ave. Work is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and will go until 2 p.m.

This work is part of National Grid’s gas main replacement program that has replaced a little over
four miles of gas main within the City of Troy this year.

National Grid is asking drivers to:

  • Slow down, stay alert and pay attention to the warning signs and traffic regulators
  • Follow any and all instructions on warning signage
  • Keep a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, as well as any traffic barriers, construction vehicles/equipment and workers
  • Plan ahead – have an alternate route (use NEWS10’s Traffic Map)
  • Please have patience. National Grid personnel are working to improve the safety and reliability of your energy network

For more information please contact National Grid’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-642-4272.

