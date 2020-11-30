15th Street in Troy to close on Tuesday for gas line work

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials with National Grid said Monday that on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 15th Street will close for several hours. Crews will be working on a gas main replacement.

15th Street will be closed from between Hoosick Ave. and Sausse Ave. Work is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and will go until 2 p.m.

This work is part of National Grid’s gas main replacement program that has replaced a little over

four miles of gas main within the City of Troy this year.

National Grid is asking drivers to:

Slow down, stay alert and pay attention to the warning signs and traffic regulators

Follow any and all instructions on warning signage

Keep a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, as well as any traffic barriers, construction vehicles/equipment and workers

Plan ahead – have an alternate route (use NEWS10’s Traffic Map)

Please have patience. National Grid personnel are working to improve the safety and reliability of your energy network

For more information please contact National Grid’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-642-4272.