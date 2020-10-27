15th Street in Troy closed for tree removal work

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City officials have issued a traffic advisory for 15th Street for tree removal work. Fifteenth Street is currently closed between Sage Avenue and Peoples Avenue. The road is expected to be closed through Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said northbound traffic on 15th Street will detour to Sage Avenue to Burdett to Peoples. Southbound traffic should detour to Peoples to Burdett to Sage Avenue. Drivers should slow down and observe posted detours.

