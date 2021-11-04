15th Annual Cranksgiving food drive to benefit local children

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The fifteenth Annual Cranksgiving food drive invites children, accompanied by an adult, to cycle and give back to their community. The South End Children’s Café engages local bicyclists dedicated to collecting food for a local charity. The event takes place on Saturday, November 6, at noon, at the Delmar VFW.

Cyclists are asked to bring $15 that will be used to purchase food items on a list. Each cyclist will get a shopping list and ride to the store to pick up the items on the list. 100% of the food collected during the event goes directly to benefit the South End Children’s Café.

‘Cranksgiving’ is a grassroots food drive on wheels that is entirely pedal-powered, which began in New York City in 1999. Since its start, Cranksgiving bicyclists have delivered over one million food items to agencies.

The mission of South End Children’s Café is to impact food security in ways of positive academic influence on the physical and mental health of children in and around Albany. The café offers free healthy dinner-time meals along with homework help, and other enriched programs.

“This year is special as children will be riding and collecting food for other children,” said Tracie Killar, director of The South End Children’s Cafe. “This event teaches all of our children that we are all in this together.”