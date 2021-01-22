$150K available for New York agricultural projects

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR) — State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced that $150,000 is available for promotion and marketing projects that strengthen New York State’s diverse agricultural industry and spur economic growth across the state. A portion of the funding, $50,000, will support projects that engage Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities in agriculture.

Eligible applicants include not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, and educational institutions. The deadline for applications is 3 p.m. on March 1.

The funding comes from the Genesee Valley Regional Market Authority (GVRMA), in collaboration with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

Ball said, “These investments are so important for agriculture as we move forward and work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, funds will also directly benefit our BIPOC communities, and support the goals of the State’s Diversity and Racial Equity Workgroup.”