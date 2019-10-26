15-year-old arrested for Attempted Burglary

VAN BUREN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday morning around 10 a.m. State Police responded to a report of a prowler outside a house on Van Buren Road in the town of Van Buren.

Police say a neighbor reported seeing a young boy peering into the windows of the house. Once a Trooper arrived, he saw the boy standing near one of the windows. The boy then fled into the nearby woods behind the house located near the Baldwinsville Ray Middle School.

The Superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District placed all of the schools in a district-wide lockout because of the search. A state police bloodhound unit responded to the area and assisted with the search.

Trooper Kevin Conners, with Bloodhound Schini, located the boy, later identified as a 15-year-old male, and placed him into custody without incident.

During the investigation, Investigators found a tool still wedged in the window frame of the house where the boy had been seen peering into.

The 15-year-old male was arrested and charged with Attempted Burglary 2nd degree, a class “C” felony and Possession of Burglar Tools, a class “A” misdemeanor. He was issued a Family Court Appearance Ticket and released to family.