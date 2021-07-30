15-year-old Albany resident arrested with loaded handgun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police said they arrested a 15-year-old Albany resident who was in possession of a loaded handgun.

On Thursday, July 29 at around 6:30 p.m., officers stopped a 15-year-old male near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Ontario Street in reference to a shots fired incident that occurred an hour earlier on Ontario Street.

During the stop, the 15-year-old was found to be in possession of a loaded .32 caliber handgun which he had concealed in his waistband. The male was then taken into custody and charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Albany County Family Court.