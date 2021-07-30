15-year-old Albany resident arrested with loaded handgun

News
Posted: / Updated:
arrest police lights generic

arrest police lights generic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police said they arrested a 15-year-old Albany resident who was in possession of a loaded handgun.

On Thursday, July 29 at around 6:30 p.m., officers stopped a 15-year-old male near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Ontario Street in reference to a shots fired incident that occurred an hour earlier on Ontario Street.

During the stop, the 15-year-old was found to be in possession of a loaded .32 caliber handgun which he had concealed in his waistband. The male was then taken into custody and charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Albany County Family Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire