$143M going to Capital Region colleges, students

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — It was announced that $143,240,822 in COVID-19 relief will be going to colleges, universities and students in the Capital Region to help institutions. This funding will help with the financial fallout from the pandemic and continue serving their students safely.
At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardship.
The American Rescue Plan provides $36 billion for nearly 3,500 public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities nationwide.
Funding for Capital Region colleges, universities, public and nonprofit institutions include:
- $44,253,101 to SUNY Albany
- $2,374,390 to Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
- $324,909 to Albany Law School
- $548,501 to Albany Medical College
- $3,050,052 to Union College
- $1,135,556 to Albany Schoharie Schenectady Saratoga BOCES
- $9,324,647 to College of Saint Rose
- $14,846,000 to SUNY Empire State College
- $2,092,252 to Excelsior College
- $5,325,807 to SUNY Fulton‐Montgomery Community College
- $18,397,446 to Hudson Valley Community College
- $2,421,762 to Maria College
- $13,642,165 to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- $4,953,656 to Russell Sage College
- $9,473,257 to Schenectady County Community College
- $6,901,679 to Siena College
- $4,175,642 to Skidmore College