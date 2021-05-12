$143M going to Capital Region colleges, students

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — It was announced that $143,240,822 in COVID-19 relief will be going to colleges, universities and students in the Capital Region to help institutions. This funding will help with the financial fallout from the pandemic and continue serving their students safely.

At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardship.

The American Rescue Plan provides $36 billion for nearly 3,500 public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities nationwide.

Funding for Capital Region colleges, universities, public and nonprofit institutions include: