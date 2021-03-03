$143,000 in grants approved to support Clifton Park businesses with COVID-19 related expenses

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Clifton Park Industrial Development Agency (IDA), in partnership with the Town of Clifton Park, has been aiding local businesses in purchasing masks as well as assisting with other COVID-19 related operating expenses throughout the pandemic.

More recently, the IDA began a program to reimburse Clifton Park businesses for additional expenses incurred because of COVID-19. All businesses had to do was fill out an application requiring proof that the business is operating, as well as provide proof of purchases related to new COVID-19 safety measures.

“The Clifton Park IDA has done everything in our power to assist businesses with the added expenses of new COVID protocols, reopening and personal protective equipment, said Chairman Schopf. We will continue to work in partnership with the Town of Clifton Park to assist our local businesses and neighbors who are returning to work.”

So far, it is reported that the IDA has approved and disbursed $143,000 of the $150,000 initially allocated for the grant program leaving $7,000 remaining for Clifton Park businesses that would like to apply. Businesses can access the IDA Grant Application tab online.

“The IDA and Chairman Schopf have proactively and creatively executed meaningful programs to support our businesses, people employed in Town and the overall economy, said Barrett. We will continue to work cooperatively with the IDA to support and grow our economy.”