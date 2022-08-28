TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 14-year-old male was shot and killed in Lansingburgh, according to Troy Police.

Police responded to a reported shooting around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near 151 6th Avenue. There, police found one victim, a 14-year-old male, with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police are not releasing his identity at this time.

There are currently no suspects in custody. The shooting is under investigation.

Troy Police are asking anyone with information to call Troy Police Detectives at 518-270-4421.