14-year-old missing in East Greenbush

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A local family needs your help locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in East Greenbush.

Makaylah Elizabeth Harrington was last seen on Wednesday, October 30, around 4:30 p.m. at the East Greenbush Library, according to her mother.

Makaylah was last seen wearing jeans with holes, a black hoodie, and white sneakers. Her family does not believe that she ran away.

If you have any information as to where Makaylah might be, call East Greenbush Police at (518) 479-2525.