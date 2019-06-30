14-year-old girl hit by car in North Greenbush

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A young girl was struck by a car while she was crossing the road Saturday afternoon

Officials say the girl appeared to have suffered non-life threatening injuries but was taken by North Greenbush Ambulance to the hospital for further evaluation.

According to the North Greenbush Police, the girl was crossing the road on Route 4 at the North Williams intersection when she was hit by an oncoming car.

The driver of the car did remain on scene and has been cooperating with police.

The cause of the incident is still unknown, however officials say there were multiple witnesses who were able to give statements to police in order to help investigators piece together the events that took place.

Police did have to temporarily close part of the road while on the scene but it was quickly re-opened with help from the Wynantskill and Defreestville Fire Departments.

“This type of collision always involves a high risk of serious injury” said Chief David Keevern. “Even when the pedestrian appears not to have major injury, the exact nature of the injuries can only be determined after a full exam at the hospital. We are hopeful that this girl’s injuries aren’t serious and our thoughts are with her and her family.”

He added, “We are also very thankful for the many witnesses that were able to be patient with us and remain on scene until we could gather their versions of what happened from their various perspectives. This is usually the part of the investigation where most of the evidence comes from in this type of incident and the more witnesses there are, the better we are able to piece it all together.”

Officials say that the intersection of Route 4 and Williams Road is part of a proposed redesign of the Route 4 Corridor that is scheduled to begin next spring.

Town officials involved in the project have worked to increase the safety of pedestrian traffic in this intersection and along the length of Rt 4 in North Greenbush as a part of that plan.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.