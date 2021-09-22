$14 million in construction projects for 135 libraries statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, the State Education Department awarded $14 million to 135 public libraries and systems statewide to support construction and renovation projects.
These funds help libraries construct new buildings, create additions, update electrical wiring and computer technology, improve broadband infrastructure, and meet energy efficiency standards, said Commissioner Rosa with full accessibility to library users with disabilities to accommodate community needs.
Priority is also given to projects that will extend library services to people residing in geographically isolated and economically disadvantaged communities.
“With these funds, our wonderful librarians and staff will be better equipped to help close the digital divide with the necessary infrastructure and accessibility improvements that make urgently important services available to all,” Commissioner Rosa said.
Awards by region are below:
|Region
|Total Award Amount
|Capital Region
|$894,661
|Central New York
|$1,144,770
|Finger Lakes
|$1,084,690
|Long Island
|$1,855,304
|Mid-Hudson
|$1,747,800
|Mohawk Valley
|$750,563
|New York City
|$4,320,748
|North Country
|$50,123
|Southern Tier
|$657,176
|Western New York
|$1,494,165
A complete list of funded projects is available on the State Library’s website.
