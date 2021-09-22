$14 million in construction projects for 135 libraries statewide

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
Library

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, the State Education Department awarded $14 million to 135 public libraries and systems statewide to support construction and renovation projects.

These funds help libraries construct new buildings, create additions, update electrical wiring and computer technology, improve broadband infrastructure, and meet energy efficiency standards, said Commissioner Rosa with full accessibility to library users with disabilities to accommodate community needs.

Priority is also given to projects that will extend library services to people residing in geographically isolated and economically disadvantaged communities.

“With these funds, our wonderful librarians and staff will be better equipped to help close the digital divide with the necessary infrastructure and accessibility improvements that make urgently important services available to all,” Commissioner Rosa said.

Awards by region are below:

RegionTotal Award Amount
Capital Region$894,661
Central New York$1,144,770
Finger Lakes$1,084,690
Long Island$1,855,304
Mid-Hudson$1,747,800
Mohawk Valley$750,563
New York City$4,320,748
North Country$50,123
Southern Tier$657,176
Western New York$1,494,165

A complete list of funded projects is available on the State Library’s website.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19