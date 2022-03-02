ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the availability of more than $14 million in annual funding for 14 new Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) teams across the State. Officials said the additional funding will help with new innovative, effective community-based treatments to serve people who don’t respond well to traditional services.

ACT is a highly effective community-based mental health program that serves individuals with serious mental illness, who have not successfully responded well to traditional mental health services and rehabilitation. An estimated 892 new clients are expected to receive help in various innovative ways, including reducing substance use, getting a job, and securing housing.

According to officials, services are typically provided in the community, to help those individuals navigate real-world struggles while acquiring new skills. Services they said that provide treatment, rehabilitation, and support, in addition to maintaining their relationships with family and friends.

The regions to be served include:

North Country to covering one 48 slot team in Jefferson and Lewis Counties

Capital Region to covering one 48 slot team in Rensselaer and lower Saratoga Counties

Finger Lakes and Southern Tier to cover one 48 slot team in Livingston, Genesee, and Northern Steuben Counties

Long Island to cover one 68 slot team in Suffolk County

New York City to cover two 68 slot teams in Brooklyn Three 68 slot teams in Manhattan Three 68 slot teams in The Bronx Two 68 slot teams in Queens



In addition, Act Teams support the governor’s plan to improve the health care system and deliver services to vulnerable New Yorkers living with mental illness. Initiatives in the proposed budget plan include a historic $577 million increase for critically important community mental health programs and services. The governor further proposes a $25 billion housing plan to create and preserve 10,000 units of supportive housing over the next five years to prevent homelessness.